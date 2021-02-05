Microsoft removed Sudan from list of restricted countries

February 4, 2021 (KHARTOUM) — US companies appear to be amending their guidelines to reflect Sudan’s removal from the list of states that sponsor terrorism which carried restrictions on American exports to the East African nation.

On Thursday, Microsoft Corp. website pages on export compliance no longer had Sudan as a prohibited destination for its technology products.

The Redmond, Washington-based software company is required to comply with US sanctions regime and as such has been blocking sale of its products in several countries including Sudan.

The US Department of Commerce and its Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) published its amended rule that removed export restrictions to Sudan following Trump administration’s move to rescind its terrorism label.

In late January, Sudan Tribune queried Microsoft on the timeline for when it will lift its restrictions on Sudan but received no response.

Other technology companies such as Oracle and Apple told Sudan Tribune that they are still working on updating their rules related to Sudan.

Sudan was also under comprehensive US economic sanctions since 1997 but those were also revoked in 2017.

(ST)