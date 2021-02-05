Warrap governor reconciles feuding Kuac community leaders

February 3, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s Warrap State governor, Aleu Ayieny Aleu has reconciled two factions of Kuac community leaders, drawing him a support and positive depiction of a new beginning to administer a state marred and mired in perennial communal and sectional feuds.

Aleu Ayeny Aleu (Getty Image)

Kuac, known as Kuac-Ayok, is a community inhabiting an area stretching south east and extending south west of Gogrial town, an administrative headquarters Gogrial West, a home county to president Salva Kiir. Kuajok, before the signing of the 2005 peace agreement with the north, was a small village town in former Gogrial district. It had only two educational buildings for basic education, a police post, and a building of Roman Catholic Church.

President Kiir and his chief justice, Chan Reec Madut sought elementary education there in 1962, before joining the first civil war which began in 1955 in the Sudan from which South Sudan seceded in 2011, following the conduct of a referendum on self-determination.

Besides its historical significance and for being an administrative headquarters of Kuac community, Kuajok town now hosts state administrative headquarters of Warrap state.

In December 2020, the community convened a conference at which its members discussed their affairs and envisaged establishing structures that would organize and speak for its members at home and at different levels of the government. The conference had hoped to a new elect leadership structure but differences sparking fears of insecurity after tensions emerged over who should take the mantle of the community leadership before elections took place caused the state government to suspend the exercise. Two prominent figures had shown interest and sought support for the leadership through their supporters.

Former National Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Salvatore Garang Mabior and former National Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Joseph Lual Achuil had expressed a desire for community leadership. Other aspirants included former inspector general of police, Achuil Tito Madut, former chief administrator in the office of the president, Mayen Wol Jhong, and several members of the National and State Legislative Assemblies in Juba and at Warrap showed interest in the mantle.

Following his appointment as the governor of Warrap state, Aleu, in an effort aimed at diffusing tension and to secure a support of the host community of the administrative headquarters of the state, convened a meeting in which he managed to bring together feuding figures, asking them to put behind the past and come together to help him in his new capacity as the state governor.

“I sat down with them, all of them and I told them look, your community is the host community of the state administration and it would not good if I go into the area where differences are open. I would need to work with all of you, your people, and other communities. We have a mission and our vision is peace, giving undivided attention to the issue of insecurity, to the issue of cattle raid, theft, the issue of hunger, you name them. These issues would require the support of the leadership at all levels”, Aleu told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

The new leader revealed that he asked president when he presided over the ceremony in which the governor of Upper Nile and himself took oath of office last Saturday for support.

He [Kiir] was positive and pledged his support. I expect other political parties who would participate in the state government to do the same. This is the challenge I envisage. So, I started with the Kuac community leaders to unite their ranks and files”, he explained.

Aleu said he managed to bring together Salvatore Garang Mabior, Machok Majong, Joseph Lual Achuil Lual, Mayen Wol, Gen. Achuil Tito Madut and several others.

