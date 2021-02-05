February 4, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced grave concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the troubled Tigray in the northern part of Ethiopia, three months after the eruption of the armed clashes.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that Blinken spoke on Thursday with the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed about the humanitarian situation in Tigray region.

“Secretary Blinken expressed our grave concern about the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region and urged immediate, full, and unhindered humanitarian access to prevent further loss of life,” stated Price.

In a report released on Thursday, UN agency OCHA said the security situation in Tigray remains volatile and unpredictable, as reports speak about clashes across the northern region.

“Violence against civilians, including killings, abductions, force returns of refugees and internally displaced people, and sexual and gender-based violence continue to be reported across Tigray,” said the report before to stress that the lack of access prevents to verify these reports.

The US Secretary of State reiterated his country’s support for the agenda of reform and the upcoming elections, as well as regional peace and stability human rights and justice, according to Prince.

In a related development, the Sudanese army on Thursday retook control of a border area and expelled Ethiopian militiamen who killed a Sudanese soldier and wounded seven others.

Sudanese military sources told the Sudan Tribune that the army managed to retake control of Melkamo area of Alquraysha locality on the border strip.

Last December, the Sudanese forces forced the Ethiopian militiamen to evacuate the area which is at 8 km from the border but they returned after their departure.

