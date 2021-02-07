Peace monitors concerned over delays in training of forces

February 6, 2021 (JUBA) – The interim chairperson of the body monitoring the peace process in South Sudan (RJMEC), Maj. Gen. Charles Tai Gituai has expressed concerns over the lack progress is being in the training, graduation and redeployment of Necessary Unified Forces (NUF).

The unified force of instructors pose for a group photo in Juba, October 5, 2019 (Xinhua)

Speaking during the 16 RJMEC monthly meeting in Juba on Thursday, Gituai said the “protracted delays and passing of time without progress is detrimental to lasting peace in South Sudan.”

“It was disheartening to observe that a lack of food and other essential resources, such as medicines, shelter and separate facilities for women, has led to the suffering of the trainees, and to some trainees abandoning the training centres,” he said.

The official urged the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) to avail the necessary resources for the implementation of the peace agreement, including the ttransitional security arrangements.

According to Gituai, the outstanding issues include the establishment of a unified command structure for the necessary unified force, and addressing the ranking of personnel process and management of excess senior officers.

Meanwhile, the interim chairperson expressed concerns about insufficient women’s representation as required in the peace deal, urging the parties to expedite the appointment of all personnel to the government structures at the sub-national level, while observing the 35% level for women’s representation.

He further called for continued focus on the investigation, arrest, prosecution and sentencing of perpetrators of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) crimes, as well as continued training and sensitisation on SGBV issues within the organised forces.

