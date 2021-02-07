NAS denies alleged resignation of senior military officer

February 6, 2021 (YEI) – The opposition National Salvation Front has dismissed as “fake” reports that its deputy chief of staff for training, Lt. Gen. John Kenyi Loburong has resigned.

Thomas Cirillo Swaka (Photo Reuters)

“The leadership of NAS would like to assure everyone that Lt. Gen. John Kenyi Loburong has not defected from NAS and is with his forces in his area of command,” reads a statement from NAS.

The hold-out opposition group described Kenyi as “loyal patriotic freedom fighter” committed to liberate the people of South Sudan from “oppression and subjugation so as to achieve freedom, justice, equality and restoration of the dignity of the people”.

“The fake resignation letter in circulation is a desperate propaganda and forgery from dismissed former NAS members,” the statement signed by NAS spokespersons, Suba Samuel Manase noted.

The opposition group, which is not a party to the 2018 revitalized peace deal, said it remains committed to the cessation of hostilities agreement signed in 2017, but reserves the right to self-defence.

(ST)