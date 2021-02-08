 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 8 February 2021

Hamdok relives his ministers ahead of new Sudan’s cabinet

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 7, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Sunday has relieved his government’s ministers ahead of the appointment of a new cabinet to be announced on Monday.

The dissolution of the cabinet intervenes three hours after a statement by the spokeswoman of the partners of the transitional government council Mariam al-Mahdi announcing that the new cabinet will be formed on Monday.

"The outgoing ministers will continue to manage day-to-day affairs until the formation of the new government and the power handover," said Hamdok in his statement.

Unlike the former technocrat government, the new government will be composed of political parties of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) groups.

Also, some important portfolios like foreign affairs and finance will be managed by important figures from the FFC and the SRF.

Al-Mahdi stated that the new cabinet would not include the minister of education, adding that consultations are underway for this post.

She was alluding to the ongoing bargaining between the SRF tracks of eastern, northern and central Sudan over this important post which is tasked with the reform of the educational curriculum.

The outgoing Education Minister Mohamed Eltom who is proposed by the Northern Track has been removed from the list of candidates submitted to Hamdok, according to different sources.

Also, the Sudan Tribune learned that the military component withdrew its candidate for the Interior Ministry, Lt Gen Kamal Abdel Moneim, another candidate will be nominated for the position.

Al-Mahdi said that the Council of partners would hold a meeting on Tuesday to agree on the government’s programme before to be signed by the participants.

It is worth noting that Suleiman Sandal, a leading figure of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) stated in a tweet posted on Sunday evening that they picked one candidate for each of the positions they got in the power-sharing agreement with their partners.

He said they nominated Gibril Ibrahim for the finance, Adam Bakheit for the social justice ministry and Tahir al-Faki for the position of deputy foreign minister.

The rule set by the members of the transition’s partners, except for the security ministries, is that every party has to nominate three candidates for the position and it is up to the prime minister to decide.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Museveni proposal for political ethnicization in South Sudan is wrong prescription 2021-02-06 07:40:14 By Steve Paterno I just came across a video clip of President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda addressing a delegation of the USA and UK on the situation about South Sudan. The meeting took place (...)

The language Yoweri Museveni of Uganda understands 2021-01-26 06:42:42 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak Date: January 20, 2021 The focus of this article is to denote the type of the transitional process, dictators like Yoweri Museveni understand and force them out from the (...)

Darfuris call for protection in vain 2021-01-21 06:45:46 By Mohamed Osman “It is the same as in the old days,” Adam Rojal, a coordinator in an internally displaced community in Sudan’s Darfur region told me recently, describing ongoing violence from (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.