Hamdok relives his ministers ahead of new Sudan’s cabinet

February 7, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Sunday has relieved his government’s ministers ahead of the appointment of a new cabinet to be announced on Monday.

The dissolution of the cabinet intervenes three hours after a statement by the spokeswoman of the partners of the transitional government council Mariam al-Mahdi announcing that the new cabinet will be formed on Monday.

"The outgoing ministers will continue to manage day-to-day affairs until the formation of the new government and the power handover," said Hamdok in his statement.

Unlike the former technocrat government, the new government will be composed of political parties of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) groups.

Also, some important portfolios like foreign affairs and finance will be managed by important figures from the FFC and the SRF.

Al-Mahdi stated that the new cabinet would not include the minister of education, adding that consultations are underway for this post.

She was alluding to the ongoing bargaining between the SRF tracks of eastern, northern and central Sudan over this important post which is tasked with the reform of the educational curriculum.

The outgoing Education Minister Mohamed Eltom who is proposed by the Northern Track has been removed from the list of candidates submitted to Hamdok, according to different sources.

Also, the Sudan Tribune learned that the military component withdrew its candidate for the Interior Ministry, Lt Gen Kamal Abdel Moneim, another candidate will be nominated for the position.

Al-Mahdi said that the Council of partners would hold a meeting on Tuesday to agree on the government’s programme before to be signed by the participants.

It is worth noting that Suleiman Sandal, a leading figure of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) stated in a tweet posted on Sunday evening that they picked one candidate for each of the positions they got in the power-sharing agreement with their partners.

He said they nominated Gibril Ibrahim for the finance, Adam Bakheit for the social justice ministry and Tahir al-Faki for the position of deputy foreign minister.

The rule set by the members of the transition’s partners, except for the security ministries, is that every party has to nominate three candidates for the position and it is up to the prime minister to decide.

(ST)