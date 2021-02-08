 
 
 
Monday 8 February 2021

SPLM-N al-Hilu extends unilateral ceasefire for five months

February 7, 2021 (JUBA) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM-Nal-Hilu) extended for five-month the unilateral cessation of hostilities.

SPLM-N's Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu (ST) ”As a gesture of goodwill towards a peaceful resolution of the Sudanese conflict, and in order to give the peace an opportunity for success, I, Commander Abdalaziz Adam Alhilu, Chairman & C-in-C SPLM/A-N hereby, declare the extension of the unilateral Cessation of Hostilities (COH) for five (5) months in all areas under the control of the SPLM/A-N,” reads a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

The unilateral cessation of hostilities shall come into force with effect from February 6th 2021 up to June 30th.2021, further stressed the statement.

The last ceasefire extension issued in July 2020 ended in January 2021.

Negotiations between the transitional government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu are stalled over the separation between the state and religion.

In an interview released on Saturday, the SPLM-N leader al-Hilu said the peace talks in Juba with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front led to a power-sharing deal without resolving the issues for which they are struggling.

"The movement believes that the issue is not about participating in power but related to fateful issues. So, without an effective solution to those issues that represent the root causes of the crisis (..), there is no sense in participating in an impotent power," al-Hilu said.

(ST)

