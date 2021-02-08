Egyptian envoy vows to support South Sudan’s peace process

February 7, 2021 (CAIRO) – The Egyptian ambassador to South Sudan, Mohamed Qaddah has affirmed his country’s support towards the implementation of South Sudan’s peace agreement.

Cairo Ambassador to Juba Mohamed Qaddah meets with the new governor of South Sudan’s Upper Nile state Abudhok Kur on Friday (courtesy photo)

The official made the remarks during a meeting with the governor of South Sudan’s Upper Nile state, Abudhok Kur Friday last week.

He said Egypt would also support efforts to consolidate security and stability in the East African nation.

Also discussed during the meeting was the cooperation between the two regions in various fields, including management of water and irrigation sources, water treatment, education and energy.

Egypt has been a major supporter to the peace agreement in South Sudan.

In November last year, the Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi visited the South Sudan capital, Juba during which he reiterated Cairo’s "full and unlimited support for the efforts exerted by Sudan’s government to achieve peace and stability nationwide.”

South Sudan’s arch-rivals signed a revitalized peace agreement in September 2018, ending the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)