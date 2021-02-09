Machar’s office disowns ’fake’ Facebook page

- Riek Machar poses at his office (FVPO photo)
February 8, 2021 (JUBA) - The office of the South Sudanese First Vice President, Riek Machar has disowned a Facebook page created in the name of the armed opposition (SPLM-IO) leader.
The page, ‘Dr. Riek Machar Teny Quotes’, is active on Facebook.
“This is to remind the readership on social media that the Page named ‘Dr. Riek Machar Teny quotes’ is not an official Page from the Office of the First Vice President, and Chairman and Commander-in-Chief of the SPLM/SPLA (IO). Hence, its posted contents do not come from the Office, or represent his official quotes,” partly reads a statement issued by Machar’s office.
It further stressed, “The author of the Page could simply be one of the ‘fans’ on social media. It is important to know the difference”.
The public was urged not to attribute quotes on the page to Machar.
Dabuol Lam, a South Sudanese, said the Facebook page should be properly verified.
“We can do it for you as well. It should have a blue badge on it,” he added.
(ST)
