Sudan, ICC cooperation agreement would be signed by new cabinet: statement

February 8, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Attorney General informed a delegation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) that the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the modalities of cooperation between the Sudanese government and the court would be decided by the new government.

After a visit to Sudan in October 2020, the ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda sent a draft memorandum of understanding on modalities of cooperation to Khartoum hoping that it would be swiftly signed as they need to send investigators to collect evidence for the confirmation of charges hearing set for 22 February.

On Sunday the justice minister told the visiting delegation that the draft agreement is still under consideration.

However, the Attorney General during a meeting with the ICC team on Monday made several observations about the proposed memorandum of understanding.

According to a statement by the Attorney General Office, the ICC delegation has understood and accepted these observations because they come in the interests of the victims and their families.

"The final signing of the memorandum requires the formation of the new government, in particular, the justice and foreign ministers before it takes place," further said the statement.

The delegation said they are only interested by the case of Ali Kushyab and requested the cooperation of the General Attorney Office with the ICC Prosecutor Office, further said the statement.

The Hague based court issued arrest warrants against the ousted President Omer Al-Bashir, former Defence Minister Abdel Rahim Mohamed Hussein, and former Minister of State for Interior Ahmed Haroun and militia leader Kushayb; on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in Darfur.

