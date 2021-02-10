Sudan’s new cabinet to be sworn in after protests

February 9, 2021 (KHARTOUM) -Sudan’s new government which includes former armed groups will take the oath of office on Wednesday after demonstrations in several parts of the country to protest the deteriorating economic situation.

On Monday 8 February, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok formed a new cabinet including leading members of the political forces and armed groups signatory of the Juba peace agreement.

Hamdok’s office on Tuesday announced that the new cabinet members will be sworn in Wednesday before the head of the Sovereign Council and the Prime Minister in the Republican Palace at 03:00 pm.

Also, Hamdok announced that he will reshuffle his cabinet and appoint new members to cope with the new ministerial configuration. His office had been often criticised and accused of intervening in the government’s affairs.

The announcement comes as protesters took to the street in Nyala of South Darfur, El-Fasher of North Darfur El Obeid and Rahad of North Kordofan and Port Sudan of Red Sea states. The demonstrators chanted slogans over the high cost of living and inflation.

The governors of North Kordofan, South and North Darfur declared night curfew and closed schools, while the governor of the Red Sea State met with the students and vowed to take measures.

For his part, the newly appointed finance minister pledged to work hard to curb the ramping inflation and to end fuel and bread shortages.

"We promise our people that we will not sleep until we end bread and fuel queues and make available life-saving medicine at a reasonable price," said

Also, he called on the businessmen and private sector to cooperate with the government with a patriotic spirit to redress the national economy and get the country out of the current crisis.

Also, the appointed Minister of Social Development Motasim Saleh declined to accept the position under the demand of his group.

The Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) had criticized Hamdok for ignoring their second letter where they requested to appoint Ahmed Adam Bakheit. But it seems that the second letter came after the formation of the cabinet.

