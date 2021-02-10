 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 10 February 2021

Sudan’s new cabinet to be sworn in after protests

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Members of the Sudanese cabinet take oath at the presidential palace in Khartoum, on September 8, 2019 (AFP Photo)February 9, 2021 (KHARTOUM) -Sudan’s new government which includes former armed groups will take the oath of office on Wednesday after demonstrations in several parts of the country to protest the deteriorating economic situation.

On Monday 8 February, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok formed a new cabinet including leading members of the political forces and armed groups signatory of the Juba peace agreement.

Hamdok’s office on Tuesday announced that the new cabinet members will be sworn in Wednesday before the head of the Sovereign Council and the Prime Minister in the Republican Palace at 03:00 pm.

Also, Hamdok announced that he will reshuffle his cabinet and appoint new members to cope with the new ministerial configuration. His office had been often criticised and accused of intervening in the government’s affairs.

The announcement comes as protesters took to the street in Nyala of South Darfur, El-Fasher of North Darfur El Obeid and Rahad of North Kordofan and Port Sudan of Red Sea states. The demonstrators chanted slogans over the high cost of living and inflation.

The governors of North Kordofan, South and North Darfur declared night curfew and closed schools, while the governor of the Red Sea State met with the students and vowed to take measures.

For his part, the newly appointed finance minister pledged to work hard to curb the ramping inflation and to end fuel and bread shortages.

"We promise our people that we will not sleep until we end bread and fuel queues and make available life-saving medicine at a reasonable price," said

Also, he called on the businessmen and private sector to cooperate with the government with a patriotic spirit to redress the national economy and get the country out of the current crisis.

Also, the appointed Minister of Social Development Motasim Saleh declined to accept the position under the demand of his group.

The Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) had criticized Hamdok for ignoring their second letter where they requested to appoint Ahmed Adam Bakheit. But it seems that the second letter came after the formation of the cabinet.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Museveni proposal for political ethnicization in South Sudan is wrong prescription 2021-02-06 07:40:14 By Steve Paterno I just came across a video clip of President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda addressing a delegation of the USA and UK on the situation about South Sudan. The meeting took place (...)

The language Yoweri Museveni of Uganda understands 2021-01-26 06:42:42 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak Date: January 20, 2021 The focus of this article is to denote the type of the transitional process, dictators like Yoweri Museveni understand and force them out from the (...)

Darfuris call for protection in vain 2021-01-21 06:45:46 By Mohamed Osman “It is the same as in the old days,” Adam Rojal, a coordinator in an internally displaced community in Sudan’s Darfur region told me recently, describing ongoing violence from (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.