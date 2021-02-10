 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 10 February 2021

South Sudan at risk of full-blown civil war, group warns

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A man waves South Sudanese national flags during peace celebrations in the capital Juba, South Sudan Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 (AP Photo)

February 10, 2021 (BRUSSELS) - South Sudan risks facing another full-blown civil war unless the country’s leaders develop a system whereby power can be shared more equitably at the centre, the International Crisis Group (ICG) warned in a report on Wednesday.

The report titled "Toward a Viable Future for South Sudan” comes almost a year after a unity government was formed in the country.

According to the report, an election likely to come in 2022 threatens to inflame tensions between signatories to the September 2018 peace agreement.

“Incentives for post-election violence will be acute. South Sudan’s highly centralised power structure and political economy raise the election’s stakes since there are limited consolation prizes especially if [Salva] Kiir continues to flout the constitution by refusing to devolve oil revenues and removing powerful governors by decree,” it noted.

The 38-page report urged South Sudanese elite, religious leaders and civil society to rethink the country’s system of governance and create a political system that would work for one of Africa’s most diverse nations with more than 60 different ethnic groups.

“While prospects of that, for now, appear slim, the country’s reform-minded elites, civil society and external partners should still work toward fairer power-sharing at the centre and greater devolution,” it observed.

South Sudan, which broke away from Sudan in 2011, depends on oil revenue for 98% of its budget, yet a civil war that erupted in December 2013 saw a significant decline in its oil production.

Meanwhile, the report recommends setting aside prominent positions in the national government for electoral runners-up as a way of guaranteeing them positions of influence to prevent them from taking up arms.

It further urges regional leaders to broker pre-election dialogue, to extract assurances from losing parties in order to lower the stakes as well as guaranteeing in advance another broad-based government of national unity.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Museveni proposal for political ethnicization in South Sudan is wrong prescription 2021-02-06 07:40:14 By Steve Paterno I just came across a video clip of President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda addressing a delegation of the USA and UK on the situation about South Sudan. The meeting took place (...)

The language Yoweri Museveni of Uganda understands 2021-01-26 06:42:42 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak Date: January 20, 2021 The focus of this article is to denote the type of the transitional process, dictators like Yoweri Museveni understand and force them out from the (...)

Darfuris call for protection in vain 2021-01-21 06:45:46 By Mohamed Osman “It is the same as in the old days,” Adam Rojal, a coordinator in an internally displaced community in Sudan’s Darfur region told me recently, describing ongoing violence from (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.