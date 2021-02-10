 
 
 
South Sudan’s SPLA-IO dismisses reports of recruiting Ethiopian elements

February 9, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s SPLA-IO chaired by the First Vice President Riek Machar dismissed reports about the recruitment of elements belonging to an Ethiopian armed group.

Lam Paul GabrielSeveral news outlets social media’s pages last week circulated a document alleging that two commanders of the Ethiopian Unity Patriot Army (EUPA) under the leadership of Thowath Pal Chay, have joined the SPLA-IO.

The report claimed that one of the two commanders met personally with Machar in February 2020 and he directed him to reach out the SPLA-Io force in Jekow, in the Upper Nile State.

In a statement released on Tuesday, SPLA-IO Military Spokesman Lam Paul Gabriel dismissed the authenticity of the document which allegedly issued by Sector Four(4) Deputy Commander; Maj. Gen. Khor Chuol Giet.

“This is a complete fabrication meant to jeopardize the diplomatic relationship the SPLA-IO has with the Ethiopian Government,” said Gabriel.

He added that they have no relation with this Ethiopian group and did not receive any of its members in the SPLA-IO cantonment sites.

“The SPLA-IO respects the integrity of Ethiopia and also the support of the government of Ethiopia towards the Implementation of the R-ARCSS,” he stressed.

From 1993 to 2012, the EUPF which is formed by Nuer people in the Gambela region of Ethiopia waged war against the government in Addis Ababa before to sign a peace agreement and end its rebellion in 2016.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

