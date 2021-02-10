UNITAMS head welcomes formation of peace government in Sudan



February 9, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – Volker Perthes UN Secretary-General Representative in Sudan Tuesday and UNITAMS chief welcomed the formation of a new transitional government including former rebel groups in Sudan.

“On behalf of the United Nations in Sudan, I congratulate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on the formation of the new Government, as well as the Sovereignty Council and Cabinet members on their appointments,” said Perthes who recently arrived in Khartoum.

The 7 of 26 portfolios in the new cabinet have been allocated to the former rebels who signed a peace agreement in Juba on 3 October 2020.

Also, three leaders of the former rebel groups joined also the Sovereign Council. The peace groups will also join the Transitional Legislative Council to be established by the transition’s partners during the last week of February.

“The inclusion of the partners to the Juba Peace Agreement is an important milestone in the political transition and a step forward towards realizing tangible and inclusive peace,” further said Perthes who heads the UNITAMS.

The head of the political mission expressed their readiness to work with the new transitional government to achieve the goals of the transitional period including the implementation of the Juba peace agreement.

Further, he welcomed “the transitional partners’ commitment to establishing an inclusive Transitional Legislative Council by 25 February, with the meaningful representation of women as expressed in the Constitutional Declaration”.

(ST)