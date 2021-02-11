Sudanese army, Ethiopian militia clash again on border area

February 10, 2021 (GADAREF) - The Sudanese Armed Forces regained control of about 50 thousand acres of agricultural land in the border area after expelling Ethiopian militiamen.

In a new development on the border between Sudan and Ethiopia, the government army clashed on Wednesday with the Fana militia members in Al-Fashaga area of Gadaref state.

"The Sudan Armed Forces and the Reserve Forces of the 2nd Infantry Division in Gadaref, after fierce clashes on Wednesday morning, managed to retake an area of ??50 thousand acres from the grip of the armed Ethiopian militias and other forces," a Sudanese military source told the Sudan Tribune correspondent, on Wednesday.

Following several on the Sudanese army in April and June 2020, the head of the Sovereign Council ordered last November his troops to expel the Ethiopian farmers and militiamen from the Sudanese territory.

Ethiopian government officials, for the first time, contested the border agreement between the two countries saying the farmers and their militiamen actually were in disputed areas the two countries have to negotiate.

Sudanese farmers told the Sudan Tribune that these "areas retaken by the army served as a basis for the Amhara militiamen who targetted them.

Muahwiya Osman from the Greater Fashaga called on the army to reestablish its old bases in the area to deter further attacks by the Ethiopian forces.

Osman further added such a move would enable the farmers to cultivate the restored lands for the next season.

(ST)