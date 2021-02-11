SLM-AW welcomes ICC delegation, urges Sudan to hand over al-Bashir

February 10, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) welcomed the recent visit of a delegation from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to Khartoum and called on the government to accelerate the handover of the indicted former officials including Omer al-Bashir.

An operational assessment team form the ICC was in Khartoum for talks with the Sudanese government officials on the modalities of cooperation between the two sides as the ICC pre-trial court would hold confirmation of charges hearing on the case of militia leader Ali Kushyab on 22 February.

The SLM-AW “urges the partners of the newly formed Transitional Government to duly sign and activate the terms of the modalities of cooperation between the government and the Court, in order to give a lasting and sustainable peace in Sudan a chance,” said the group.

"The movement urges Khartoum government to hand over all the indicted figures to the ICC without delay or preconditions, as achieving justice is a cornerstone to lasting peace and stability in Sudan,” further said the statement.

The handover of the ICC wanted former officials is one of the conditions set by the holdout group to join a peace process.

After the collapse of the al-Bashir regime in April 2019, the group maintained its rejection for peace talks. However; its exiled leader vowed to return to Khartoum and to hold a national conference for peace in Sudan.

Also, the statement recalled other demands the holdout group declared as the “sole way” to achieve a just, comprehensive, lasting and sustainable peace in Sudan.

These demands include “Fairly compensating the victims individually and collectively, disarmament of all the militias, expelling of the new-comers and restoration of the usurped lands and Hawakir to their rightful owners and further dismantling of al- Bashir regime despotic state institutions (…)”.

