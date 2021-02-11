 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 11 February 2021

SLM-AW welcomes ICC delegation, urges Sudan to hand over al-Bashir

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

ICC delegation meets with the General Attorney in Khartoum on 8 February 2021 (ST photo)February 10, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) welcomed the recent visit of a delegation from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to Khartoum and called on the government to accelerate the handover of the indicted former officials including Omer al-Bashir.

An operational assessment team form the ICC was in Khartoum for talks with the Sudanese government officials on the modalities of cooperation between the two sides as the ICC pre-trial court would hold confirmation of charges hearing on the case of militia leader Ali Kushyab on 22 February.

The SLM-AW “urges the partners of the newly formed Transitional Government to duly sign and activate the terms of the modalities of cooperation between the government and the Court, in order to give a lasting and sustainable peace in Sudan a chance,” said the group.

"The movement urges Khartoum government to hand over all the indicted figures to the ICC without delay or preconditions, as achieving justice is a cornerstone to lasting peace and stability in Sudan,” further said the statement.

The handover of the ICC wanted former officials is one of the conditions set by the holdout group to join a peace process.

After the collapse of the al-Bashir regime in April 2019, the group maintained its rejection for peace talks. However; its exiled leader vowed to return to Khartoum and to hold a national conference for peace in Sudan.

Also, the statement recalled other demands the holdout group declared as the “sole way” to achieve a just, comprehensive, lasting and sustainable peace in Sudan.

These demands include “Fairly compensating the victims individually and collectively, disarmament of all the militias, expelling of the new-comers and restoration of the usurped lands and Hawakir to their rightful owners and further dismantling of al- Bashir regime despotic state institutions (…)”.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Museveni proposal for political ethnicization in South Sudan is wrong prescription 2021-02-06 07:40:14 By Steve Paterno I just came across a video clip of President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda addressing a delegation of the USA and UK on the situation about South Sudan. The meeting took place (...)

The language Yoweri Museveni of Uganda understands 2021-01-26 06:42:42 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak Date: January 20, 2021 The focus of this article is to denote the type of the transitional process, dictators like Yoweri Museveni understand and force them out from the (...)

Darfuris call for protection in vain 2021-01-21 06:45:46 By Mohamed Osman “It is the same as in the old days,” Adam Rojal, a coordinator in an internally displaced community in Sudan’s Darfur region told me recently, describing ongoing violence from (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.