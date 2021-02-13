 
 
 
Hand al-Bashir over to ICC, Sudan has failed to try him: Arman

Sudan's deposed military ruler Omar al-Bashir stands in the defendant's cage during the opening of his corruption trial in Khartoum on 19 August 2019 (AFP Photo)
February 12, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The deputy leader of the SPLM-North, Yasir Arman, called to hand over the ousted President Omer al-Bashir to the war crimes court in The Hague, saying the Attorney General has failed to try him.

The leaders of the transitional government have agreed to deliver al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC) pointing out that would be done once he is held accountable for other crimes such as the 1989 coup d’état.

Speaking in a radio talk show on Friday, Arman wondered that he did not see any justification for the continued detention of the NCP leaders without trial.

"The Attorney General failed to present clear charges against them. I do not see a justification for the prolonged detention of leaders of the former regime without trial".

"If the judicial authorities cannot prosecute al-Bashir, they must hand him over to the Hague court so that he can be held accountable," he stressed.

Arman emphasized that justice for the victims of the former regime, which is one of the slogans of the December Revolution, is key for the establishment of a democratic regime in the country.

Their trial is a needed for "reconciliation with the people of Darfur, and that al-Bashir will be the last president to commit such crimes," he said.

"Without justice, we will not build a healthy society, and therefore they should not be imprisoned for a long time without a trial".

Al-Bashir and his former deputy Ali Osman Taha and some others are currently under unclear trial for the 1989 coup.

In a briefing to the UN Security Council on 10 December, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda stressed that al-Bashir and the other former officials wanted by the court must face justice either before The Hague based court or in Sudan.

She further called on the Sudanese government to dialogue with the court on this respect, pointing that the ICC, in line with the principle of complementary jurisdiction, intervenes where the national system fails.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

