Security Council extends Darfur experts for another year

Peace Shield Forces arrived in Nyala, South Darfur state on 30 January 2021 (SUNA photo)
February 13, 201 (KHARTUM) - The Security Council on Friday extended the mandate of the Panel of Experts tasked with monitoring the arms embargo in Darfur and individual sanctions on former official or militia leaders in Darfur.

Unanimously adopted in a videoconference, the resolution 2562 (2021) provides to extend the mandate of the panel until 12 March 2022.

The panel has to submit an interim report on its activities by 12 August 2021 and a final report by 13 January 2022, besides its updates every three months.

Sudan has requested the UN Security Council to end the arms embargo on Darfur, but the experts in their latest report pointed to the continued presence of the Sudanese armed groups in Libya which remains a potential factor of risk to the peace process.

Also, they reported that a holdout group in the mountainous Jebel Marra area controls gold mine and uses the income to buy weapons.

However, the Security Council expressed its intention to review the mandate and take a decision on the further extension of the mandate no later than 12 February 2022.

In order to facilitate the ongoing deployment of what is dubbed "Peace Shield Forces" in Darfur to maintain security in Darfur and protect civilians, the Council asked Sudanese government to submit requests for the Committee’s consideration and prior approval for the movement of military equipment and supplies into the Darfur region.

In line with the Juba peace agreement, the government and the signatory groups agreed to deploy a 12,000-troop force in Darfur to protect civilians after the withdrawal of the UNAMID.

The resolution asked tasked the UN Secretary-General to conduct a review of the security situation and the peace implementation process as well as the proliferation of weapons in Darfur.

He has to submit his report by 31 July as the Council will review the current measures and adjust it to respond to the situation in Darfur no later than 15 September.

