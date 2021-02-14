Life returns to normal in Darfur, Kordofan states after vandalism attacks

February 13, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Life began to return to normal in many cities of Darfur and Kordofan states, after the widespread looting and sabotage by supporters of the former Islamist regime.

The security and police forces strengthened their presence in the cities where the riots occurred during the past week. Also, several figures and members of the ousted regime have been arrested across the country.

The Minister of Interior, Izz Eldin al-Sheikh, arrived in El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan State, to inspect the security situation after recent riots and attacks of vandalism on the markets and public buildings.

The minister chaired a meeting of the North Kordofan State Security Committee, in which the Governor of the State, Khaled Mustafa Adam, made a briefing about the security and service conditions in the state, in addition to the measures taken by the local authorities to deal with the rioters.

The visiting minister, for his part, called on the government of North Kordofan to "take deterrent sanctions against all those who caused the incidents and to tightening security measures".

In El-Fasher, the North Darfur authorities arrested 5 local leaders of the dissolved National Congress Party.

Also, the state governor Mohamed Hassan Arabi replaced a number of officials in his administration and at the municipal level.

In South Darfur, the police forces arrested several people responsible for burning tires. They confessed they received 5,000 pounds for each burned tire, the governor stated on Saturday but he did not name the instigators of the riots.

Governor Musa Ishaq further told the official SUNA that the regular forces have been deployed to protect all strategic sites in the state.

In East Darfur, the Director-General of the Ministry of Education announced the reopening of schools in the state following its closure after the burning of the commercial and public institutions by the vandals.

For his part, the Central Darfur Governor said his state was not affected by the recent riots in the region thanks to the role played by the teachers n the schools who successfully raised awareness in their schools and prevented students from joining any attempt to spread chaos in the state.

