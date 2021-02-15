 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 15 February 2021

Sudanese prime minister, UNITAMS head discuss transition and economic crisis

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Hamdok meets Volker Perthes on 14 Feb 2021 (UNITMAS photo)February 14, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and UNITAMS head Volker Perthes held their first meeting to discuss ways the political mission can support the democratic transition and end Sudan’s economic crisis.

In a statement released on Sunday, Perthes said he had "a fruitful first meeting with Hamdok to discuss the UNITAMS mandate as provided in the Resolution 2524 (2020).

He further mentioned the four pillars of his mandate: the democratic transition, support to the implementation of Juba peace agreement and the ongoing efforts with the holdout groups, civilian protection and mobilization of the economic support and humanitarian assistance.

The meeting came just after the formation of the second transitional government which includes former rebel groups in line with the peace agreement with the armed groups.

The economic situation in the country remains one of the major challenges of the new government. Hamdok first cabinet totally failed to curb the unprecedented inflation rate which continues to rise every day.

"The Prime Minister and I also discussed UNITAMS support in mobilizing economic resources and development assistance which, as you know, is a priority for the Government and the Sudanese people, and will be a core component of our support, including the upcoming investment conference in Paris in May," Perthes further stressed.

He pledged to do needed efforts to support the government efforts to overcome the economic crisis but underlined that progress in the economic front goes requires also the political progress in the country.

"This includes the upcoming formation of the Transitional Legislative Council. We/UNITAMS will support the Government’s –efforts to make it truly inclusive and representative of the Sudanese people, including 40 per cent participation of women," he added.

The meeting also discussed the stalled peace talks with the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu and how the UNITAMS can lend its support and technical expertise.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Museveni proposal for political ethnicization in South Sudan is wrong prescription 2021-02-06 07:40:14 By Steve Paterno I just came across a video clip of President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda addressing a delegation of the USA and UK on the situation about South Sudan. The meeting took place (...)

The language Yoweri Museveni of Uganda understands 2021-01-26 06:42:42 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak Date: January 20, 2021 The focus of this article is to denote the type of the transitional process, dictators like Yoweri Museveni understand and force them out from the (...)

Darfuris call for protection in vain 2021-01-21 06:45:46 By Mohamed Osman “It is the same as in the old days,” Adam Rojal, a coordinator in an internally displaced community in Sudan’s Darfur region told me recently, describing ongoing violence from (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.