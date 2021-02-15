Sudanese prime minister, UNITAMS head discuss transition and economic crisis

February 14, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and UNITAMS head Volker Perthes held their first meeting to discuss ways the political mission can support the democratic transition and end Sudan’s economic crisis.

In a statement released on Sunday, Perthes said he had "a fruitful first meeting with Hamdok to discuss the UNITAMS mandate as provided in the Resolution 2524 (2020).

He further mentioned the four pillars of his mandate: the democratic transition, support to the implementation of Juba peace agreement and the ongoing efforts with the holdout groups, civilian protection and mobilization of the economic support and humanitarian assistance.

The meeting came just after the formation of the second transitional government which includes former rebel groups in line with the peace agreement with the armed groups.

The economic situation in the country remains one of the major challenges of the new government. Hamdok first cabinet totally failed to curb the unprecedented inflation rate which continues to rise every day.

"The Prime Minister and I also discussed UNITAMS support in mobilizing economic resources and development assistance which, as you know, is a priority for the Government and the Sudanese people, and will be a core component of our support, including the upcoming investment conference in Paris in May," Perthes further stressed.

He pledged to do needed efforts to support the government efforts to overcome the economic crisis but underlined that progress in the economic front goes requires also the political progress in the country.

"This includes the upcoming formation of the Transitional Legislative Council. We/UNITAMS will support the Government’s –efforts to make it truly inclusive and representative of the Sudanese people, including 40 per cent participation of women," he added.

The meeting also discussed the stalled peace talks with the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu and how the UNITAMS can lend its support and technical expertise.

(ST)