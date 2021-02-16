EU, IGAD donate medical supplies to South Sudan

Health worker disinfencts Juba airport from coronavirus on 31 January 2020 (AFP photo)

February 15, 2021 (JUBA) - The European Union (EU) and Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) donated medical supplies to help South Sudan control spread of coronavirus.

The donation, including 500,000 surgical masks, 100,000 surgical cups, 100,000 N95-type masks, 30,000 testing kits and four ambulances, will enable frontline healthcare fight the pandemic.

Dr. Bortel Ohisa, an official from South Sudan’s Health ministry, appreciated international partners for supporting the young nation.

On February 4, South Sudan National Taskforce on COVID-19 announced the imposition of strict coronavirus preventive measures in the wake of a surge of cases across the country.

South Sudan confirmed its first case on the 5th of April 2020, but cases slowly picked amid concerns of a struggling health system.

