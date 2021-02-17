China aids fight against child malnutrition in South Sudan

February 16, 2021 (JUBA) – China has donated over 14,056 boxes of ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to fight child malnutrition in South Sudan.

A South Sudanese boy has a MUAC test, designed to detect malnutrition (Photo: ACF-South Sudan/T. Frank)

"We are very proud to be in association with UNICEF to deliver the nutrition food to the children who are in dire need of food," the Chinese ambassador to South Sudan, Hua Ning said on Monday.

He said China is committed to improve bilateral relations with Juba.

"We hope that the donation from China will help to ease the nutrition situation here in South Sudan and we also hope that continued progress of South Sudan’s peace talks will help to ease and finally eliminate the root (cause) of the humanitarian crisis," said Hua

"We hope that every child in South Sudan will enjoy a better future," he added.

For his part, the UNICEF South Sudan Representative, Andrea Suley, said the Chinese aid will help treat over 14,000 children with severe acute malnutrition.

"This RUTF from China will save lives and give children a second chance," he said.

According to UNICEF, an estimated 313,000 children in the world’s youngest nation currently suffer from severe acute malnutrition.

(ST)