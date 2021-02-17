China aids fight against child malnutrition in South Sudan

February 16, 2021 (JUBA) – China has donated over 14,056 boxes of ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to fight child malnutrition in South Sudan.
- A South Sudanese boy has a MUAC test, designed to detect malnutrition (Photo: ACF-South Sudan/T. Frank)
"We are very proud to be in association with UNICEF to deliver the nutrition food to the children who are in dire need of food," the Chinese ambassador to South Sudan, Hua Ning said on Monday.
He said China is committed to improve bilateral relations with Juba.
"We hope that the donation from China will help to ease the nutrition situation here in South Sudan and we also hope that continued progress of South Sudan’s peace talks will help to ease and finally eliminate the root (cause) of the humanitarian crisis," said Hua
"We hope that every child in South Sudan will enjoy a better future," he added.
For his part, the UNICEF South Sudan Representative, Andrea Suley, said the Chinese aid will help treat over 14,000 children with severe acute malnutrition.
"This RUTF from China will save lives and give children a second chance," he said.
According to UNICEF, an estimated 313,000 children in the world’s youngest nation currently suffer from severe acute malnutrition.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Museveni proposal for political ethnicization in South Sudan is wrong prescription 2021-02-06 07:40:14 By Steve Paterno I just came across a video clip of President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda addressing a delegation of the USA and UK on the situation about South Sudan. The meeting took place (...)
The language Yoweri Museveni of Uganda understands 2021-01-26 06:42:42 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak Date: January 20, 2021 The focus of this article is to denote the type of the transitional process, dictators like Yoweri Museveni understand and force them out from the (...)
Darfuris call for protection in vain 2021-01-21 06:45:46 By Mohamed Osman “It is the same as in the old days,” Adam Rojal, a coordinator in an internally displaced community in Sudan’s Darfur region told me recently, describing ongoing violence from (...)
MORE