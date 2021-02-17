Al-Burhan renews his support to Sudan’s empowerment removal committee

February 16, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sovereign Council renewed his support for the Empowerment Removal Committee on Tuesday after a meeting to clarify the misunderstanding between the two sides.

On 31 January, the Committee spokesman Salah Manna accused al-Burhan of directing the Attorney General to release the ousted president’s wife from imprisonment. A week later, al-Burhan filed a defamation case

For his part, the committee chairman Yasir al-Atta resigned from his position amid calls to dissolve it.

While the Attorney General said that the release of al-Bashir’s wife took place by the Public Prosecution without any interference from al-Burhan but was decided in accordance with the law and after seizing her property and money and preventing her from travelling.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the Sovereignty Council said that al-Burhan held a meeting with the members of the committee to the removal of the former regime including its alternate president, Mohamed al-Faki, and committee members Salah Manna, Wajdi Saleh, Taha Osman and Ihab al-Tayeb.

"The meeting discussed the statements issued during the last period, and the wrong information was corrected," reads the statement.

For his part, "the Chairman of the Sovereign Council renewed his support for the Empowerment Removal Committee, and as the most important demand of the revolution," stressed the statement.

The meeting further emphasized that the committee chairman al-Atta should retract his resignation and resume his activities within the removal body.

The divergence between the removal committee and al-Burhan was seen in Khartoum as an example of the difficult cohabitation between the civilians and the military.

FFC voice support to removal committee

Before the meeting between the committee and al-Burhan, the Central Council of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) issued a statement expressing its support and praising the performance of the removal body.

The council reiterated "its unlimited support for the committee", describing it as "the revolution’s first line of defence", and that any attempt to damage it means prejudice to the revolution and its gains."

FFC called on the Public Prosecution to arrest the remnants of the ousted regime involved in sabotage and collect evidence that would allow to bring them to fair trials.

(ST)