FFC groups reject appointment of military governors in Sudan’s volatile states



February 17, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s ruling coalition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) has rejected a proportion by the military component to appoint military governors in the states facing security problems.

The military component of the Sovereignty Council proposed to give them the position of governor in some states where the security situation is volatile such as Kassala, Red Sea, Gadaref, West Kordofan, West Darfur, East Darfur and North Darfur.

However, Ahmed Hadra, a member of the FFC leadership council told the Sudan Tribune on Wednesday they do not support such a proposal because they do not believe that a military governor can control the situation more than a civilian, as he said.

"There is no agreement on this proposal, which cannot be accepted. Also, there are no justifications for the military to assume the rule of governors."

He said that the governors of the states are nominated by Freedom and Change and appointed by the Prime Minister, as provided in the constitutional document governing the transitional period.

The states with a volatile security situation witnessed tribal violence and inter-communal attacks even before the appointment of the civilian governors.

Hadra said that the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) groups, their peace partners, demand to allocate them states, adding the issue is still under consideration as the two parties consult on the matter.

On 22 July 2020, Hamdok appointed interim governors in the 18 states of Sudan awaiting the signing of a peace agreement for the final appointment which should be done in consultation with the armed groups.

At the time, the SRF movements said they want to administrate some troubled states during the transitional period saying it would help to implement the peace agreement. Therefore, appointing military governor obstruct their plans and deprive them of political gains among their people particularly in Darfur.

For his part, the spokesperson for the former rebel group the Sudanese Alliance, Huzaifa Muhi al-Din, stated that the demand of the military component to allocate the position of governor in some states is states against the "ABCs of democracy."

"The civilian rule does not accept the involvement of the military in power, and the military establishment has nothing to do with governance," stressed Muhi al-Din in a statement extended to the Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

He further said that the appointment of military commanders in some states is a breach of the terms of the Juba Peace Agreement, which stipulated the participation of the SRF organizations in the governance of Darfur states.

The partners of the transitional period agreed to appoint state governors on February 25, as part of a time matrix to complete the formation of the transitional authority structures.

