 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 18 February 2021

FFC groups reject appointment of military governors in Sudan’s volatile states

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SC, TG and FFC tripartite meeting on 28 October 2019 (SUNA photo)
February 17, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s ruling coalition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) has rejected a proportion by the military component to appoint military governors in the states facing security problems.

The military component of the Sovereignty Council proposed to give them the position of governor in some states where the security situation is volatile such as Kassala, Red Sea, Gadaref, West Kordofan, West Darfur, East Darfur and North Darfur.

However, Ahmed Hadra, a member of the FFC leadership council told the Sudan Tribune on Wednesday they do not support such a proposal because they do not believe that a military governor can control the situation more than a civilian, as he said.

"There is no agreement on this proposal, which cannot be accepted. Also, there are no justifications for the military to assume the rule of governors."

He said that the governors of the states are nominated by Freedom and Change and appointed by the Prime Minister, as provided in the constitutional document governing the transitional period.

The states with a volatile security situation witnessed tribal violence and inter-communal attacks even before the appointment of the civilian governors.

Hadra said that the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) groups, their peace partners, demand to allocate them states, adding the issue is still under consideration as the two parties consult on the matter.

On 22 July 2020, Hamdok appointed interim governors in the 18 states of Sudan awaiting the signing of a peace agreement for the final appointment which should be done in consultation with the armed groups.

At the time, the SRF movements said they want to administrate some troubled states during the transitional period saying it would help to implement the peace agreement. Therefore, appointing military governor obstruct their plans and deprive them of political gains among their people particularly in Darfur.

For his part, the spokesperson for the former rebel group the Sudanese Alliance, Huzaifa Muhi al-Din, stated that the demand of the military component to allocate the position of governor in some states is states against the "ABCs of democracy."

"The civilian rule does not accept the involvement of the military in power, and the military establishment has nothing to do with governance," stressed Muhi al-Din in a statement extended to the Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

He further said that the appointment of military commanders in some states is a breach of the terms of the Juba Peace Agreement, which stipulated the participation of the SRF organizations in the governance of Darfur states.

The partners of the transitional period agreed to appoint state governors on February 25, as part of a time matrix to complete the formation of the transitional authority structures.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Museveni proposal for political ethnicization in South Sudan is wrong prescription 2021-02-06 07:40:14 By Steve Paterno I just came across a video clip of President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda addressing a delegation of the USA and UK on the situation about South Sudan. The meeting took place (...)

The language Yoweri Museveni of Uganda understands 2021-01-26 06:42:42 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak Date: January 20, 2021 The focus of this article is to denote the type of the transitional process, dictators like Yoweri Museveni understand and force them out from the (...)

Darfuris call for protection in vain 2021-01-21 06:45:46 By Mohamed Osman “It is the same as in the old days,” Adam Rojal, a coordinator in an internally displaced community in Sudan’s Darfur region told me recently, describing ongoing violence from (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.