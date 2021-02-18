Minnawi forces at cantonment site in Khartoum state

February 17, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Fighters belonging to the Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) arrived at cantonment sites in Khartoum state, as part of the security arrangements in the Juba peace agreement.

The former rebel forces under the command of Juma Haggar, the SLA-MM chief of staff was welcomed by a Sudanese army general at a gathering site outside Omdurman district.

The SLM-MM which posted a video about the arrival of their fighters to the Khartoum state did not give the location of the military site or from where they arrived.

Last November, the former rebel fighters arrived in El-Fasher, capital of North Darfur, from Libya after crossing Chad with the permission of the Chadian army.

In line with the peace agreement, the SLM-MM combatants will work jointly with the government forces to protect civilians in Darfur as they would be gradually merged into the national army by the end of the transitional period.

In a report to the UN Security Council last January, the panel of independent experts on Darfur said that the armed groups agreed with the army of General Hafar in Libya and the United Arabes Emirates to keep some of their forces in Libya.

Nonetheless, Minni Minnawi dismissed their participation in the civil war in Libya but he admitted the presence of his fighters there.

On 14 February, Minnawi met with Lt Gen Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein, Sudanese Army Chief of Staff, and discussed "ways to expedite the implementation of the security arrangements".

Following the meeting, he stressed his group’s keenness to communicate with the Sudanese armed forces and to contribute to protecting peace and extending stability.

(ST)