NAS not responsible for death of ex-area commander: spokesperson

February 17, 2021 (MOROBO) - The opposition National Salvation Front (NAS) led by General Thomas Cirillo Swaka has dismissed allegations that it was responsible for the death of General Saki James Palaoki, it’s former area commander for Maridi area in South Sudan’s Western Equatoria State.

Thomas Cirillo Swaka (Photo Reuters)

Gen. Palaoki was kiled in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on February 10.

"The allegations and propaganda against NAS is mere mudslinging and baseless lie devoid of evidence, but aimed to sow division and ethnic hatred", partly reads NAS’s statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The opposition group accused the Democratic Resistance Movement (DRM) of being behind allegations that it killed Gen. Palaoki.

"NAS urges it’s members to ignore them and treat them with the contempt they deserve," added the statement signed by it’s spokesperson, Suba Samuel Manase.

Meanwhile the hold-out opposition group urged the public to shun division along ethnic lines and focus of the struggle to achieve freedom, justice and the rule of law.

"NAS further urges its members to concentrate on their national revolutionary responsibilities and ignore the cheap propaganda of groups such as the DRM," stressed the statement.

NAS, which is not party to the September 2018 peace deal, signed a truce agreement with the government in Rome on January 12, 2020.

