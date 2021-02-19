Sudanese army chief of staff meets SLA-Minnawi commander

February 18, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese army chief of staff Thursday received the commander of the Sudan Liberation Army of Minni Minnawi (SLA-MM).

In line with the peace agreement signed on 3 October 2020, the armed groups have to joint cantonment sites and to be trained with the national army ahead of its gradual integration.

"Lt Gen Mohamed Osman al-Hussein received in his office on Thursday the field commander of the Sudan Liberation Army Juma Haggar," the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) said in a statement released on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, and the Head of Military Intelligence added the statement.

The Sudanese government recently called on the armed groups to bring their fighters to the assembly sites in order to start the training of the joint forces that will protect civilians in Darfur. Until now only the Sudanese government troops are deployed on the ground.

The SLA-MM which was based in Libya regained the country last November. UN experts say some of them are still in north African country but the group’s leader says all of them now in Sudan.

In line with the peace agreement, the armed groups should not recruit new troops after the signing of the peace agreement. The fighters who are still outside the country will not be accepted in the cantonment sites after a certain delay.

(ST)