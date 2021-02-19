 
 
 
Friday 19 February 2021

UN condemns attack on aid workers in South Sudan

February 18, 2021 (JUBA) - The United Nations humanitarian agency (OCHA) has condemned last week’s violent attack on aid workers delivering polio vaccines to South Sudan’s Lakes state.

Alain Noudéhou, the Deputy Special Representative in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (Getty)

In a statement issued Wednesday, the UN humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan, Alain Noudehou said the attack which took place on February 14 at Malek in Lakes state, claimed three lives and left dozens injured.

He said the attack occurred on a vehicle transporting a polio vaccination team and supplies from Rumbek Center to Rumbek North county.

“This violent attack is unacceptable. It compromises the ability of health workers to provide assistance to communities impacted by the ongoing polio outbreak,” said Noudehou.

He further added, “Our thoughts are with the people who have been affected by this attack and with the families of the victims”.

The UN humanitarian agency urged authorities to bring those responsible for the attack to justice.

According to OCHA, half of all reported humanitarian access incidents in 2020 involved violence or the threat of violence against relief workers and humanitarian assets.

