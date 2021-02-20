Senegalese female diplomat appointed as UNITAMS deputy head

February 19, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Thursday appointed a new Senegalese female diplomat as deputy special representative of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).

According to the UNITAMS Public Information office, Khardiata Lo N’Diaye will serve also as the United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator.

"Ms Lo N’Diaye brings 35 years of experience in development, humanitarian assistance, women empowerment, democratic governance, conflict prevention and peacebuilding," reads the statement.

Until the end of 2020, she served as Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim in Niger. Also, she was the Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) ad interim in Nigeria (2019).

The Senegalese diplomat was the Resident Coordinator and UNDP Representative in Togo (2011-2018) and Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Representative in Niger (2007-2011).

Within the framework of the mandate of the UN political mission in Sudan, N’Diaye would mainly be tasked with the coordination of humanitarian assistance by ensuring an integrated approach with UN agencies, funds and programs and through collaboration with international financial institutions.

