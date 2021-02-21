February 19, 2021 (ADDIS ABABA) - Ethiopia and South Sudan on Saturday signed a military cooperation agreement between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by the Ethiopian army chiefs of staff, Gen. Berhanu Jula and his South Sudan counterpart, Gen. Johnson Juma Okot.

The signing ceremony, according to the National Defense Force website, was held at the conclusion of the 11th joint chiefs of staff meeting of the two countries held in Addis Ababa.

The agreement includes exchange of information on military security, curbing illicit arms and human trafficking at border areas, enhancing military diplomacy and cooperation in areas of education and training, among others.

The South Sudanese delegation led by the country’s army chief of staff arrived in the Ethiopian capital to discuss the bilateral military affairs on Friday.

The signing of the deal comes amid tense relations between Ethiopia and Sudan.

(ST)