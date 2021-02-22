 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 22 February 2021

Sudan has taken measures to curb inflationary effects of pound floating: minister

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 21, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The transitional government in Khartoum took measures to address the inflationary effects of the Sudanese pound floating, said Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim.

Gibril Ibrahim speaks to the media in Khartoum on 17 November 2020 (ST photo)The Central Bank of Sudan on Sunday liberalized the Sudanese pound saying its prince will be determined by the exchange rate in the forex market.

"The decision has an inflationary effect, but the government took all needed measures that would stabilize and improve the exchange rate of the national currency, as well as eliminating the deficit in the national budget that leads to deficit financing, which is one of the biggest causes of high inflation rates," Ibrahim told reporters in Khartoum, after the floating.

He pointed out that the unification of the exchange rate would address the structural imbalances including the budget deficit, the balance of payments deficit and addressing the high rates of inflation.

"The decision to unify the exchange rate will help improve the exchange rate, attract remittances from expatriates, limit smuggling of goods, contribute to Sudan’s debt relief, attract foreign investment flows, stimulate export and obtain its income through official channels," he further said.

The minister of finance spoke about the family support programme saying that the government suspended the programme due to a lack of sufficient information on the families, as requested by donors.

"The government is working to complete the information," he added in a press conference with the Central Bank of Sudan Governor and the Trade Minister.

Ibrahim said that the direct support money allocated for one person is 5 dollars, so a family of 6 individuals will receive 30 dollars (one dollar = 375 pounds).

The minister revealed that there are funds on their way to the country from abroad, without providing further details.

Also, he said that Britain said willingness to pay Sudan’s debts to the African Development Bank, which amounted to $ 100 million.

For his part, the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan, Alfateh Zain al-Abidine, announced that his government decided three months ago to follow a dual banking system where Islamic and conventional banking operate side by side.

Since 1984, the Sudanese banking system has been dealing according to the Islamic system which forbids some transactions of the conventional financial system, such as lending money at rates of interest which are considered as usury.

Zain al-Abidine said that the central bank on Monday will transfer to the Ministry of Finance in local currency the funds allocated by donors to the direct family support programme.

In August 2019, the Transition Government began the experimental implementation of the support program before to stop it without explanation. Accordingly, a family will receive money directly instead of subsidizing fuel, electricity and bread.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Museveni proposal for political ethnicization in South Sudan is wrong prescription 2021-02-06 07:40:14 By Steve Paterno I just came across a video clip of President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda addressing a delegation of the USA and UK on the situation about South Sudan. The meeting took place (...)

The language Yoweri Museveni of Uganda understands 2021-01-26 06:42:42 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak Date: January 20, 2021 The focus of this article is to denote the type of the transitional process, dictators like Yoweri Museveni understand and force them out from the (...)

Darfuris call for protection in vain 2021-01-21 06:45:46 By Mohamed Osman “It is the same as in the old days,” Adam Rojal, a coordinator in an internally displaced community in Sudan’s Darfur region told me recently, describing ongoing violence from (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.