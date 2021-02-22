South Sudan begins formation of state governments

February 22, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan has commenced formation of the state governments with the Central Equatoria, raising hopes such a move will restore presence of the government at lower-level structures mired and marred in perennial communal feuds.

President Salva Kiir addresses the nation at the South Sudan National Parliament in Juba, November 18, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomon)

On Friday last week, President Salva Kiir issued a republican order for advisers, state ministers, county commissioners and chairpersons for state commissions.

The order saw 17 ministers, five advisers, six chairpersons for Independent Commissions, and six county commissioners from the various peace parties appointed.

This came days before the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) made a year since it was formed in February last year.

Disagreements among the peace parties over responsibility-sharing in the local government levels delayed full formation of the state governments.

According to the decree, the advisors appointed by the president include, James Modi Laku for peace and security (SSOA), David Wani for economic affairs (IO), Jacob Gore Samuel for legal affairs (IG), Bullen Amos Soro for Human rights (IG) and Mariam Zachariah for gender and social welfare (IG).

The ministers include, Godwil Edward for Cabinet Affairs (IO), Moro Isaac Genesio for Local Government and Law Enforcement (SSOA), Gerald Francis Nyukuye for Peacebuilding (IG), Taban Emmanuel Baya for Parliamentary and Legal Affairs (IO), Paulino Lukudu Obede for Information and Communication (OPP), Dorrin Wosuk Ladu for Culture, Youth, and Sports (IG), Diana Susu Hassan for Minister of Finance, Planning, and Investment (IG), Wani Top Sebit for Trade and Industry (IG) and Lily Kafuki Paul for Agriculture, Environment, and Forestry (SSOA).

Other ministers appointed include, Alex Latio Elia for Animal Resources, Fisheries and Tourism (IG), Peter Lujo Yospeta for Cooperative and Rural Development (IO), Flora Gabriel for Housing, Land and Public Utilities (IG), Mawa A. Moses for Roads and Bridges (IG), Modi John Molla for Labor, Public Service and Human Resource (IG), Nejua Marshal for Health (IG), Cirisio Zachariah for General Education and Instructions (IO), Martin Mollai Dodo for Gender, Child and Social Welfare (IG).

Also appointed were heads of Independent Commissions and county commissioners.

(ST)