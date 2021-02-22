Sudanese govt has no will to reach peace: SPLM-N Hliu

February 21, 2021 (KHARTOUM) The SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu Sunday reiterated its rejection of the Juba Agreement for peace in Sudan, saying the government has no will to reach peace.

The holdout group demands to include the relation between the state and religion in the peace talks as the government seems reluctant to concede to this request.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the SPLM-N al-Hilu dismissed news reports in Khartoum saying they would join the peace deal struck by the government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front factions in Juba on 3 October 2020.

“The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North was not a party to the negotiation that led to the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement - October 3, 2020, and therefore it could not sign a peace agreement that it had not negotiated”.

The statement added that there is no pressure on the group, and even if there is pressure, they will not sign because it does not meet the aspiration of the Sudanese people.

Further, the group said there are no arrangements for the resumption of peace talks at the present time.

“The transitional government has no will to sign a peace agreement with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North that addresses the roots of the Sudanese problem and ends the war”.

