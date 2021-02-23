18th anniversary of armed struggle in Darfur

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

This article comes against the backdrop of the equal participation of members belonging to the armed struggle movements from the Darfur region in ministerial positions and portfolios in the second government of Sudan for the transitional period after the glorious December Revolution.

May I begin this article with prayers and mercy for the souls of the martyrs of the Sudanese revolutions against the totalitarian tyrannical regimes that ruled the Sudanese people in general and the Sudanese people in the marginalized regions such as Darfur in particular? This equal participation in governing the regions of Sudan and assuming real ministerial positions is something that was not expected even in dreams during the rule of the ruling regime of the deposed Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir and his criminal entourage. In addition to that, one of us can hardly believe what he sees and hears today. One says thank God and also thanks to the people of Sudan in general at this pivotal and at this defining moment in Sudanese history.

As sometimes said that the peoples’ collective memory is somewhat weak or liable to forget about the crisis and tragedies they have gone through over the course of decades and eras, nevertheless these phrases may be disagreed about by some. Thus, such phrases tend to come and pass away as the manner in which time passes by. One might ask as to why this article was made at this particular time and in the month of February in particular. The reasons and goals for choosing this month, February in particular, are for reasons known to many readers who follow the major issues of Sudan in the centre, Khartoum in general, and in the regions, like Darfur in particular.

The month of February of 2021 is about to end, and as is known to us in Sudan In general and in the Darfur region in western Sudan, in particular, is a month reminding us of the outbreak of the war in Darfur, where armed movements took up arms in defence of their loved ones among the three main tribal groups the Fur, Masalit, Zaghawa, and other population components in the Darfur region against the scourged earth warfare that was waged and inflicted on the civilian population by the infamous National Islamic Front (NIF) government that uses Janjaweed militias to act on its behalf to carry out proxy warfare and commit atrocious crimes that include ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity and war crimes, as well as genocide against the unarmed noncombatant Sudanese civilian population in the Darfur region.

But the armed movements ’response was decisive against the ruling regime of the National Congress Party, whose president said that he only negotiates with those who carry arms because he is a military man and came to rule Sudan on the back of a tank with the understanding that he came to rule Sudan through a military coup. There were some wise people who tried to mediate between the ruling regime led by Omar al-Bashir and the armed movements consisting of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM). And when the leaders of the armed movements were assured that there was no point in continuing the dialogue with Omar al-Bashir, and they decided to carry out the painful start, which is to hit El Fasher airport, causing great damage to Omar Al-Bashir’s army, and destroy military warplanes at the airport. Since that date, the war of attrition continued between the ruling regime of the National Islamic Front / National Congress Party led by Omar al-Bashir and the Darfuri Armed Movements. In the political and diplomatic field, the leaders of the armed movements in Darfur were able to communicate the Darfur issue to the international community until Omar al-Bashir became a criminal of génocidaire and outcast from all countries of the world, and he remained a fugitive from international justice who was wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC). Omar al-Bashir and his criminal entourage nonetheless continued to rule Sudan with an iron fist and corruption until his hated ruling regime was overthrown by a massive popular revolution on December 18, 2018. And as they say, the rest is a glorious history added to the achievements of the Sudanese people who have tasted the bitterness of the countless military coups since the country’s independence from the Cadmium colonialism on January 1, 1956.

Dr Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/