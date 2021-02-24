

February 23, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Tuesday condemned the looting of a UNAMID team-site in North Darfur after its handover to the Sudanese authorities in January 2021.

"The Secretary-General condemns the looting of the first site, Saraf Omrah in Darfur, handed over to the Sudanese authorities following the end of the UNAMID mandate in December 2020," said Stéphane Dujarric UN Spokesman.

The Saraf Omra site "intended to serve as a vocational training centre; unknown assailants have dashed that opportunity," said Dujarric.

No details are available about the incident as the Sudanese government officials did not speak about the attack revealed by the United Nations.

The attack is the third since the start of the UNAMID’s drawdown process from Darfur.

In May and December 2019, UNAMID camps in West and South Darfur had been looted by civilians in the two areas.

After the two first incidents, the Sudanese authorities pledged to protect the evacuated sites against looting and vandalism.

"The Secretary-General calls on the Sudanese authorities to investigate the attacks and ensure sufficient security presences for subsequent handovers so that facilities are preserved for civilian use," reads the statement.

UNAMID officially handed over the Saraf Omra site to the Sudan authorities on 21 January 2021, in the presence of the local officials and local community leaders.

The hybrid mission terminated its mandate as of 31 December 2020. It has a six-month period to complete the withdrawal of all uniformed and civilian UNAMID personnel by 30 June 2021.

(ST)