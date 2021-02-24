Church leaders call for peace and stability in South Sudan

February 23, 2021 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Council of Churches and other civil society groups have called on the government to take steps to promote peace, security and national cohesion as the country celebrates the first anniversary of the creation of its Transitional Government of National Unity.

The appeal is contained a joint statement issued by the South Sudan Council of Churches, Civil Society Forum and South Sudan Women’s Coalition.

The call came as the East African nation commemorated the first anniversary of its Transitional Period of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) on Monday.

Noted the statement, “This is not the first time we have called on the same leaders to fulfil their responsibility to their country and the citizens of the nation".

It added, "Unfortunately, these calls have not yet yielded any meaningful change to the ongoing crisis in the country and the living conditions of the common citizens.”

Acknowledging the reduction of military confrontations among parties to the peace agreement, including positive steps to hold armed forces accountable for crimes against civilians and the reconstitution of the executive of the unity government, the joint statement signatories said they are "deeply disturbed that the overall situation has not convincingly improved.”

The church leaders also expressed concerns about the “devastating intercommunal violence, displacement of civilians, sexual and gender-based violence, unnecessary roadblocks for extorting money and inflicting pain on travellers and humanitarian workers, alongside an economy that falters with soaring inflation rates.”

According to the statement, parties “remain recalcitrant to implementation of the 35% affirmative action quota” which obliges them to legally uphold women representation and participation in the peace deal implementation.

Meanwhile, the joint statement urged religious leaders, women, youth and civil society leaders across the country “to unite, raise their voices and call for what the people desperately need – peace, security and stability to end the bloodshed and human suffering in South Sudan.”

"We are prompted to echo the people’s call for an end to violent conflicts and insecurity, displacement of civilians and insensitive creation of more orphans and widows,” further stressed the statement.

South Sudan descended into a civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter denied.

In September 2018, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)