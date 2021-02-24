Sudan ratifies anti-torture, enforced disappearance conventions

February 23, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan ratified the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance of 2006 and the Convention against Torture and Cruel Punishment of 1984.

The ratification of the two international conventions was endorsed in a joint meeting of the cabinet and the Sovereign Council on Tuesday, in line with the constitutional document governing the transitional period which conferred the powers of the Legislative Council to a joint meeting of the two executive bodies.

Following the joint meeting, the Minister of Justice, Nasr al-Din Abdel-Bari announced the endorsement of the two treaties.

Abdel Bari said that the December Revolution provided Sudan with opportunities to join a number of international conventions, adding that "there was no better start than joining these two conventions."

He described the step as historic, as it came "after the problems that the Sudanese suffered from due to the practices of the former regime."

In a speech to the nation on 1 January 2021, Prime Minister Abdellah Hamdok announced that his government authorized the ratification of the two conventions and they would be adopted by the joint meeting very soon.

His statement came after, the death of a Sudanese under torture by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on 20 December.

Abdel Bari further said that the joint meeting chaired by Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan approved several laws including the Higher Education and Scientific Research Law, the National Council for the Evaluation and Accreditation of Higher Education and Scientific Research Institutions, in addition to the Law on Combating Human Trafficking.

The cabinet and the collegial presidency would pass more laws next Tuesday including the Transitional Justice and Anti-Corruption Commission laws.

Hamdok is expected to form the Transitional Justice Commission as soon as its law is adopted. The new body will work to provide justice to victims and fight corruption in public institutions and companies.

(ST)