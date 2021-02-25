Eritrea denies backing Ethiopian border attacks against Sudan

February 24, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – Eritrea distanced itself from the ongoing border tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia and called for an amicable solution to the dispute.

Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab were in Khartoum on Wednesday. They handed over two messages from President Isaias Afwerki to Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

"President Isaias stressed the need to overcome the differences between the two neighbours amicably and patiently," said the Eritrean Information Ministry in a statement issued after the visit.

For his part, Hamdok’s office said that the Eritrean president called to develop and strengthen bilateral relations.

"In his message to the Prime Minister, President Afwerki also affirmed that Eritrea is not a party to the border tension. He further said that his country calls for a peaceful solution between the two sides in a way that serves peace, stability and security in the region," further stressed Hamdok’s cabinet.

Since November last year and until January, the two senior Eritrean officials visited Khartoum several times exhorting Sudan to back the Ethiopian government in its war against the Tigrayan rebels.

On Sunday 22 February, the Sudanese foreign ministry accused without naming Eritrea of deploying troops on the border area beside the Ethiopian troops.

According to the U.S. State Department, Eritrean troops are involved in the armed conflict in the Tigray Region between the Ethiopian army and TPLF fighters.

Sudanese army also says they observed the deployment of Eritrean troops on the border area along with Ethiopian soldiers.

"President al-Burhan and Prime Minister Hamdock further reaffirmed Sudan’s determination to peacefully solve temporary difficulties, develop strong ties with Ethiopia and work for regional cooperation," said the Eritrean government.

(ST)