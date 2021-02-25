South Sudan, Egypt agree to enhance cultural relations



February 24, 2021 (CAIRO) – South Sudan and Egypt have agreed to improved cultural relations and artistic exchange between the two countries.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between the Egyptian Minister of Culture, Ines Abdel-Dayem and her South Sudan counterpart, Nadia Arop in the Egyptian capital, Cairo on Monday.

Abdel-Dayem said the meeting reflected the continuous communication between Egypt and other African nations.

She vowed to provide the necessary support in all creative fields to South Sudan and welcomed South Sudan’s invitation for Egypt to be a guest of honour at the country’s first festival for arts and culture.

“The festival will feature folkloric performances and exhibitions of traditional products and handicrafts,” said Abdel-Dayem.

The Egyptian minister also ordered the allocation of two grants for South Sudanese students in Egypt to study cinema at the Academy of Arts, as well as the inclusion of South Sudan in the activities of the cultural relations initiative to consolidate friendship between the two countries.

For her part, South Sudan’s Culture Minister said that the visit by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi to South Sudan and his meeting with South Sudan’s President Silva Kiir paved way for strengthening cooperation in various fields between both nations.

She said South Sudan is closely following the cultural and artistic trends in Egypt.

Arop further said South Sudan requires Egypt’s support in founding a national museum in her country, in addition to sending an artistic delegation to photograph, produce a documentary on her country and organize a cultural week in both Cairo and Juba.

Egypt was one of the countries that recognized South Sudan’s secession from Sudan in 2011.

(ST)