 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 25 February 2021

UNAMID, Sudan discuss sites’ protection in Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

UNAMID officially handed over the Mission's team site in Tine, North Darfur, to the Government of Sudan, on 19 October 2017 (UNAMID Photo February 24, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The former hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur, UNAMID, and Sudanese government officials on Wednesday discussed the protection of the mission sites and assets after the end of its mandate in western Sudan.

The UNAMID terminated its mandate as of 31 December 2020. It has been given six months by the Security Council to complete the withdrawal of all uniformed and civilian personnel by 30 June 2021.

On 21 January, the hybrid mission handed over its team site in Saraf Omra to the state authorities which pledged to protect the site until its transformation into a vocational training centre.

The UNAMID Drawdown working Group and Government of Sudan Joint Taskforce held a coordination and cooperation workshop in El-Fasher, North Darfur to discuss the implementation of the Mission’s Team Sites Closure and Drawdown plan.

The workshop also discussed the challenges facing the process, particularly the safety and security of the Team sites, UNAMID staff, assets and premises, said a statement released on Wednesday.

"The workshop acknowledged the revised schedule for the Team Sites Handover plan in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2559 (2020) which terminated UNAMID mandate as of 31 December 2020," further said the statement without further details.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Toward viable future for South Sudan 2021-02-23 06:27:19 A critique of ICG’s Africa Report No. 300, 10 February 2021 Dr Lam Akol The International Crisis Group (ICG) issued its Africa Report No.300 on 10 February 2021. The report attempts to address (...)

18th anniversary of armed struggle in Darfur 2021-02-23 05:21:00 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the equal participation of members belonging to the armed struggle movements from the Darfur region in ministerial positions and (...)

Museveni proposal for political ethnicization in South Sudan is wrong prescription 2021-02-06 07:40:14 By Steve Paterno I just came across a video clip of President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda addressing a delegation of the USA and UK on the situation about South Sudan. The meeting took place (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.