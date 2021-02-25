UNAMID, Sudan discuss sites’ protection in Darfur

February 24, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The former hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur, UNAMID, and Sudanese government officials on Wednesday discussed the protection of the mission sites and assets after the end of its mandate in western Sudan.

The UNAMID terminated its mandate as of 31 December 2020. It has been given six months by the Security Council to complete the withdrawal of all uniformed and civilian personnel by 30 June 2021.

On 21 January, the hybrid mission handed over its team site in Saraf Omra to the state authorities which pledged to protect the site until its transformation into a vocational training centre.

The UNAMID Drawdown working Group and Government of Sudan Joint Taskforce held a coordination and cooperation workshop in El-Fasher, North Darfur to discuss the implementation of the Mission’s Team Sites Closure and Drawdown plan.

The workshop also discussed the challenges facing the process, particularly the safety and security of the Team sites, UNAMID staff, assets and premises, said a statement released on Wednesday.

"The workshop acknowledged the revised schedule for the Team Sites Handover plan in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2559 (2020) which terminated UNAMID mandate as of 31 December 2020," further said the statement without further details.

(ST)