February 25, 2021 (WASHINGTON) - U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called on President Biden and his administration to work for the extension of the mandate of the Darfur peacekeeping force by the UN Security Council.

The Security Council, last year decided to terminate the mandate of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) on 31 December 2020. However, the council authorized to keep some uniformed and civilian personnel other needed for liquidation until 30 June 2021.

"Mr President, I rise today to express my concern about increasing insecurity in the Darfur region of Sudan, and to call for immediate action to prevent further violence and protect civilians," said Menendez in a statement released on Thursday.

"I hope to work with the Biden administration to urgently address the security vacuum created by UNAMID’s drawdown, and call upon Secretary of State Blinken and United Nations Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield to take urgent steps". added the ranking Democrat senator.

The lawmaker said that the continued inter-communal clashes and violence, as well as the looting of UNAMID sites, have shown that the security plan of the transitional government "has yet to be adequately fleshed out let alone implemented".

He also underscored that there are still holdout rebels in Darfur, a factor for the insecurity that displaced civilians and created humanitarian needs.

"And most worryingly, those likely to be charged with protecting civilians in Darfur, including components of the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, are the same actors that for years worked to implement Bashir’s campaign of terror and genocide in the region," he stressed.

Menendez regretted the refused of the Sudanese government to extend the UNAMID mandate to work together with the newly established UNITAMS, pointing that the two missions are not mutually exclusive.

The Sudanese government refused the extension of the UNAMID mandate pointing that after the signing of a peace agreement with the majority of the armed groups in Darfur, a 12,000-troop joint force would be deployed to protect civilians and displaced people.

The Sudanese government says they deployed troops to protect civilians in Darfur five states. However, the armed groups took time to gather their combatants who were in Libya in the cantonment sites to receive adequate training before joining the joint forces.

Violence in West Darfur in late December of 2019 killed dozens and displaced an estimated 40,000 people in inter-communal clashes. In January 2021, the tribal fighting between the Massalit and Arab tribes in West Darfur occurred again resulting in the death of 162 people.

Other inter-communal attacks took place in South and North Darfur states.