NAS fighters clash with cattle keepers , SSPDF in Central Equatoria



February 26, 2021 (JUBA) - The holdout National Salvation Front (NAS) fighters clashed with cattle herders in Central Equatoria state and South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) last January, according to the UNMISS.

In a trimestrial report to the UN Security Council on 23 February, the UN mission in South Sudan said that the Central Equatoria remained the key hotspot of clashes and revenge attacks between Mundari sub-clans, adding that about 70 people were killed as a result of the violence.

The report said the dispute over land and resource spread into the Lainya area in the southern part of the Central Equatoria State when some Mundari groups reached the area on 7 January and clashed with the NAS fighters several days later.

"On 7 January, Mundari cattle keepers attacked two cattle camps in Lainya belonging to the Pajulu community".

"Subsequently, on 12 January, NAS-affiliated armed actors conducted cattle raiding activity against the Mundari, which led to at least 12 deaths.

The report also signalled an attack by the holdout rebel group on the SSDPF at the Loka area on 25 January.

However "an overall decrease in NAS activity was noted compared with the previous reporting period," the UNMISS said.

The report spoke about clashes in Kajo Kaji, between the SPLM/A-IO and forces loyal to Major General Lokujo.

The fighting resulted in the death of three SPLM/A-IO soldiers and the capture of four soldiers of general Lokujo.

