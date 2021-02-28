South Sudan’s Kiir urges regional leaders to waive visa fee

February 27, 2021 (NAIROBI) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has urged regional leaders to waive visa fees for South Sudanese.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir (L) and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta (AP/Ali Ngethi)

Kiir spoke while addressing the 21st Ordinary Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State held virtually on Saturday.

“It is in our best interest to ease the movement of people and goods within the region in order to facilitate trade and investment as well as contribute to our end goal of East African regional integration,” he said.

The South Sudanese leader also briefed the summit on the status of South Sudan joining the EAC Custom Union and appealed for additional capacity development support, especially to National Revenue Authority (NRA) from East African Community structures to fast-track joining the customs union in the near future.

For his part, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday committed to ensure a more united and prosperous EAC as he took over the chairmanship of the regional bloc.

He said he will spare no effort towards the realization of the shared aspirations that gave rebirth to the EAC 20 years ago.

“Thank you for showing confidence, faith and trust in me. I promise to do all I can to take our region to greater heights,” said Kenyatta.

He further took the opportunity to outline his vision for the region, saying he will focus on strengthening of partnerships to enhance intra-EAC connectivity and ensuring sustainable implementation of projects and programs in productive sectors.

“It is desirable that the objectives of the Customs Union, Common Market and Monetary Union; and easier cross-border movement of goods, people and services be realized,” said Kenyatta.

The Kenyan leader emphasized the need for partner states to harmonize their commitment on free movement of people, workers and services as envisaged in the region’s common market protocol.

He announced Kenya’s decision to remove visa requirement for South Sudanese nationals visiting the country as an act of reciprocity.

During the summit, Dr Peter Mutuku Mathuki of Kenya was sworn in as the new EAC Secretary General for a five-year non-renewable term with effect from April 25, 2021.

(ST)