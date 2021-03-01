The 6th Celebration of Zero Discrimination Day: Ending Inequalities!

By: Bol Khan

The 1st of March is a Zero Discrimination Day. It’s a Day that holds a celebration aiming to end discrimination and inequalities against all vulnerable and minority groups. In developing countries, deliberate Discrimination is common, the higher authorities are the ones perpetrating (not stopping) it against the children, women, elderly, vulnerable and minority groups. And they do this Discrimination and inequalities in government institutions or in the public sector compared to how it occurs in a private one. In Africa, for instance, in the Eastern countries, there are people who have been intentionally stripped in on way or the other and have limited access to education, health care services, justice, employment, housing and food security. These certain individuals, communities, and societies are suffering from injustice, stigma and this organized discrimination for a long without help. There are also those who can suffer from multiple forms of discrimination or inequalities as gender-based or sex, age or status, political opinion or social origin, disability or birth and another status. A good example of these categories can be found in South Sudan e.g. children, women, elderly, critics, minority groups without power and disabled persons. All these are human beings born free, equal in dignity and rights.

Equality before the Law

Equality before the law is the right to equal protection of the laws. So, the act of superiority over others and injustice should stop. All human beings are the same in quantity, measure, value and status. Each and every human or sex has a right to be treated equally in all aspects.

Let eliminate all the laws that discriminate. You cannot achieve and make this part of the world better for all if other people are still being excluded from the chance of a better life. Today in our society inequalities exacerbated already the risk of divisions which greatly hampers our economic and social development.

Discrimination and inequalities are the two different worlds of the same coin and I urge our law enforcement authorities to stop or prevent the practices. This is possible and can be done through adequate provision of Justice for all in every sector. Yes, everyone has a role to play in ending Discrimination but the government should take the lead.

Let’s fulfil our promises. Work to ensure dignity and rights are enjoyed by all. Formulate the political, economic and social policies that protect the rights of everyone. The rights and dignity of all disadvantaged children, women, and minority groups and marginalized communities. Every citizen has the right to benefit or enjoy the dividends in this country as you and I do. Let’s come out in big number and confront discrimination in all its forms. Let us end inequalities and discrimination. End inequalities TODAY save millions of more lives TOMORROW!

The author, Bol Khan, is a South Sudanese Human Rights and Peace Activist. He is on khan rom at gmail dot com.