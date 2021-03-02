UN, Sudanese officials discuss UNAMID’s liquidation process

March 1, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Atul Khare, UN Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Sudan on Monday discussed with the Sudanese official UNAMID’s drawdown and ways to ensure a successful withdrawal.

Last December, the UN Security Council terminated the mandate of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) on 31 December 2020. The former mission is now withdrawing its military and civilian personnel as the liquidation process should be completed by 30 June 2021.

Khare held a series of meeting with the Sudanese Prime Minister, Foreign affairs and interior ministers to discuss the different aspect of the ongoing withdrawal.

According to the official SUNA, the Indian diplomat discussed with the Prime Minister the UNMAID’s liquidation and exit process.

"The head of the Department of Operational Support said that the Sudanese government has (recently) received from UNAMID five sites in Darfur to date, stressing that all sites evacuated by the mission will be used for the benefit of the local communities."

In line with general UN practices in post-conflict regions, the Sudanese government can only use peacekeeping sites, into education, health, security and recreational facilities accessible to the local communities.

In May 2019, the Transitional Military Council ordered to hand over UNAMID evacuated sites to the Rapid Support Forces, which is in contravention to the UN rules and procedures but, they reversed their decision when the UN rejected the decision.

Also, the international diplomat met with the Sudanese interior minister Izzel-Din al-Sheikh to discuss the protection of UNAMID sites.

According to a statement by the Interior Ministry, al-Cheikh told the visiting official they have agreed with the outgoing mission to work together to achieve a seamless exit. He reiterated the readiness of his ministry to protect civilians and UNMAID facilities in Darfur.

In the same vein, Khare discussed with the Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi the needed cooperation between the two sides to achieve the UNAMID withdrawal.

During his three-day to Sudan, the international diplomat will visit Darfur to inspect the ongoing termination process.

In a related development, the UNAMID handed over another team site in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, to the state government on Monday. There are two other sites in South Sudan near the Kalama, and Kass camps to be handed over before the end of June 2021.

