South Sudan considers extending partial COVID-19 lockdown

Health worker disinfencts Juba airport from coronavirus on 31 January 2020 (AFP photo)

March 1, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s health ministry said it could consider extending the partial lockdown it recently imposed in the wake of the rising positive cases of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to reporters in Juba on Sunday, the incident manager for COVID-19 in the ministry of health, Richard Lako said the number of positive COVID-19 cases reached 7,926 on Sunday.

"There is real community transmission, cases are still going up and the number of deaths is going up which calls for us to extend this partial lockdown in order to reduce transmission,” he explained.

South Sudan, Lako said, has carried out 109,705 COVID-19 tests since April 5, 2020, when it registered the first case of the disease.

The health official warned that they may soon start arresting and prosecuting people who violate the COVID-19 health guidelines, adding that government will soon prevent people without face masks from leaving their homes to enforce guidelines.

Last month, South Sudan National Taskforce on COVID-19 announced the imposition of strict coronavirus preventive measures in the wake of a surge in its cases across the country.

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. It spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

