Human rights groups to present findings on South Sudan

UN Commission on Human Rights in Sudan (from left) Yasmin Sooka, Chair, Andrew Clapham and Barney Afako (2018), by UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan (Twitter Photo)

March 1, 2021 (GENEVA) - Three international human rights groups are due to present their recent work on South Sudan on March 2.

The presentations will be at a side event in Geneva, Switzerland in advance of an important UN Human Rights Council vote on the young nation.

The Human Rights Council will, during the 46th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva from February 22 to March 23, decide whether to renew the essential mandate of the UN Commission on Human Rights in the East African country.

Speakers at the event include the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan chairperson, Yasmin Sooka, Africa advocacy director at Human Rights Watch, Carine Kaneza-Nantulya and Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director -East Africa, Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes, Sarah Jackson.

Last week, the Commission released a report that found that the “vast swathes of South Sudan have witnessed a massive escalation in violence perpetrated by organized tribal militias exceeding the violent conflict of December 2013,” fueled by failure to implement the September 2018 peace agreement.

(ST)

