Egypt, Sudan sign joint military cooperation



March 2, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese and Egyptian armies moved a step further to strengthen their relationship by signing a military cooperation agreement on Tuesday.

The military deal was signed in Khartoum by the Sudanese army chief of staff, Lt Gen Mohamed-Osman al-Hussein and his Egyptian counterpart Lt Gen Mohamed Farid who arrived in the Sudanese capital on Monday leading a high-level military delegation.

"The Chiefs of Staff of Sudan’s and Egypt’s armies signed a joint cooperation agreement that includes training aspects and the exchange of experiences," said the Sudanese Military Media said, in a statement released on Tuesday.

Al-Hussein stated that the goal of the military talks is "to achieve joint national security for the two countries, by building capable armed forces."

For his part, Farid affirmed that his country "is ready to meet the needs of the Sudanese army in all fields; from training, arming and securing common borders."

"The multiplicity and severity of threats surrounding national security and common interests call for integration between brothers," stressed the Egyptian general.

Historically, the two armies were closely linked by different defence agreements. However, the deterioration of relations during the rule of the Sudanese Islamist damaged strong military cooperation.

Now, the situation in Libya and the threats of an imminent armed conflict in the Horn of Africa between Sudan and Ethiopia have contributed to accelerate this rapprochement which began last year.

(ST)