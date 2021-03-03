 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 3 March 2021

Egypt, Sudan sign joint military cooperation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Egypt' Mohamed Farid (L), Sudan's Mohamed Osman al-Hussein during joint military talks on 2 March 2021 (ST photo)
March 2, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese and Egyptian armies moved a step further to strengthen their relationship by signing a military cooperation agreement on Tuesday.

The military deal was signed in Khartoum by the Sudanese army chief of staff, Lt Gen Mohamed-Osman al-Hussein and his Egyptian counterpart Lt Gen Mohamed Farid who arrived in the Sudanese capital on Monday leading a high-level military delegation.

"The Chiefs of Staff of Sudan’s and Egypt’s armies signed a joint cooperation agreement that includes training aspects and the exchange of experiences," said the Sudanese Military Media said, in a statement released on Tuesday.

Al-Hussein stated that the goal of the military talks is "to achieve joint national security for the two countries, by building capable armed forces."

For his part, Farid affirmed that his country "is ready to meet the needs of the Sudanese army in all fields; from training, arming and securing common borders."

"The multiplicity and severity of threats surrounding national security and common interests call for integration between brothers," stressed the Egyptian general.

Historically, the two armies were closely linked by different defence agreements. However, the deterioration of relations during the rule of the Sudanese Islamist damaged strong military cooperation.

Now, the situation in Libya and the threats of an imminent armed conflict in the Horn of Africa between Sudan and Ethiopia have contributed to accelerate this rapprochement which began last year.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The 6th Celebration of Zero Discrimination Day: Ending Inequalities! 2021-03-01 18:04:51 By: Bol Khan The 1st of March is a Zero Discrimination Day. It's a Day that holds a celebration aiming to end discrimination and inequalities against all vulnerable and minority groups. In (...)

Horrific attacks on Darfur camps show need for UNAMID peacekeepers 2021-02-27 19:21:51 By Ahmed Elzobier The cycle of deadly violence in Darfur is still ongoing. It returned on 16 January 2021 with the horrific attacks on the Krinding camps in El Geneina, the capital of West (...)

Toward viable future for South Sudan 2021-02-23 06:27:19 A critique of ICG’s Africa Report No. 300, 10 February 2021 Dr Lam Akol The International Crisis Group (ICG) issued its Africa Report No.300 on 10 February 2021. The report attempts to address (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.