Egypt, Sudan sign joint military cooperation

March 2, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese and Egyptian armies moved a step further to strengthen their relationship by signing a military cooperation agreement on Tuesday.
The military deal was signed in Khartoum by the Sudanese army chief of staff, Lt Gen Mohamed-Osman al-Hussein and his Egyptian counterpart Lt Gen Mohamed Farid who arrived in the Sudanese capital on Monday leading a high-level military delegation.
"The Chiefs of Staff of Sudan’s and Egypt’s armies signed a joint cooperation agreement that includes training aspects and the exchange of experiences," said the Sudanese Military Media said, in a statement released on Tuesday.
Al-Hussein stated that the goal of the military talks is "to achieve joint national security for the two countries, by building capable armed forces."
For his part, Farid affirmed that his country "is ready to meet the needs of the Sudanese army in all fields; from training, arming and securing common borders."
"The multiplicity and severity of threats surrounding national security and common interests call for integration between brothers," stressed the Egyptian general.
Historically, the two armies were closely linked by different defence agreements. However, the deterioration of relations during the rule of the Sudanese Islamist damaged strong military cooperation.
Now, the situation in Libya and the threats of an imminent armed conflict in the Horn of Africa between Sudan and Ethiopia have contributed to accelerate this rapprochement which began last year.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
The 6th Celebration of Zero Discrimination Day: Ending Inequalities! 2021-03-01 18:04:51 By: Bol Khan The 1st of March is a Zero Discrimination Day. It's a Day that holds a celebration aiming to end discrimination and inequalities against all vulnerable and minority groups. In (...)
Horrific attacks on Darfur camps show need for UNAMID peacekeepers 2021-02-27 19:21:51 By Ahmed Elzobier The cycle of deadly violence in Darfur is still ongoing. It returned on 16 January 2021 with the horrific attacks on the Krinding camps in El Geneina, the capital of West (...)
Toward viable future for South Sudan 2021-02-23 06:27:19 A critique of ICG’s Africa Report No. 300, 10 February 2021 Dr Lam Akol The International Crisis Group (ICG) issued its Africa Report No.300 on 10 February 2021. The report attempts to address (...)
MORE