March 3, 2021 (JUBA) - A Thai medic accused of injecting 273 Thai troops on a peacekeeping mission in South Sudan with fake Covid-19 vaccines has been dismissed, a military official confirmed.

Supreme Commander General Chalermphol Srisawat was quoted saying the army medic, a lieutenant, gave injections of harmless plain water, claiming it was a Covid-19 vaccine.

Each of the Thai soldiers reportedly paid 20 US dollars for vaccination.

Chalermphol said the commander of the Thai troops in South Sudan had received complaints from his troops about the vaccinations, as they became suspicious because the vaccine bottles were not labelled.

He said a probe was conducted, at the order of the commander there, and it was found that the supposed Covid-19 vaccine was, in fact, plain water.

"The UN’s medical service also heard about the fake vaccine and informed the Thai army of the incident, to ensure no repeat of such malpractice," noted Chalermphol, adding that the medic has already returned to Thailand, but refused to report to his superior.

He said the medic was fired from military service and stripped of his medical licence.

South Sudan registered its first positive case of coronavirus on April 5, 2020.

(ST)