 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 4 March 2021

Former Labour minister appointed Upper Nile state minister

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 3, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has appointed former Labour and Public Service minister, Gathoth Gatkouth as Upper Nile State Minister for Local Government and Law Enforcement Agencies.

Gen. Gathoth Gatkuoth Hothnyang meeting President Salva Kiir in Juba, November 22, 2019 (PPU)Kiir’s executive order was read on the state-owned SSBC on Tuesday.

Kiir appointed Gatkuoth in 2016 as the National Minister of labour and public service and later as governor of the defunct Latjor state before returning the country to 10 states after talks stalled with the opposition on how they should move forward with the implementation of the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

Gatkuoth had held other local portfolios in the government of Upper Nile state prior to the eruption of the 2013 conflict. He was previously a Nasir County commissioner before becoming a rebel commander and switching sides from Riek Machar over how war to remove Kiir should be fought.

The ex-minister, together with the late Peter Gadet and several other officers advocated for the continuation of war until a deal favouring their cause was struck.

The group could not continue with the advocacy of their cause and ended joining the government before Machar.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The 6th Celebration of Zero Discrimination Day: Ending Inequalities! 2021-03-01 18:04:51 By: Bol Khan The 1st of March is a Zero Discrimination Day. It's a Day that holds a celebration aiming to end discrimination and inequalities against all vulnerable and minority groups. In (...)

Horrific attacks on Darfur camps show need for UNAMID peacekeepers 2021-02-27 19:21:51 By Ahmed Elzobier The cycle of deadly violence in Darfur is still ongoing. It returned on 16 January 2021 with the horrific attacks on the Krinding camps in El Geneina, the capital of West (...)

Toward viable future for South Sudan 2021-02-23 06:27:19 A critique of ICG’s Africa Report No. 300, 10 February 2021 Dr Lam Akol The International Crisis Group (ICG) issued its Africa Report No.300 on 10 February 2021. The report attempts to address (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.