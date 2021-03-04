Former Labour minister appointed Upper Nile state minister

March 3, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has appointed former Labour and Public Service minister, Gathoth Gatkouth as Upper Nile State Minister for Local Government and Law Enforcement Agencies.

Kiir’s executive order was read on the state-owned SSBC on Tuesday.

Kiir appointed Gatkuoth in 2016 as the National Minister of labour and public service and later as governor of the defunct Latjor state before returning the country to 10 states after talks stalled with the opposition on how they should move forward with the implementation of the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

Gatkuoth had held other local portfolios in the government of Upper Nile state prior to the eruption of the 2013 conflict. He was previously a Nasir County commissioner before becoming a rebel commander and switching sides from Riek Machar over how war to remove Kiir should be fought.

The ex-minister, together with the late Peter Gadet and several other officers advocated for the continuation of war until a deal favouring their cause was struck.

The group could not continue with the advocacy of their cause and ended joining the government before Machar.

